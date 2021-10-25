The WWE SmackDown replay that aired on FOX this past Saturday night reportedly drew more viewers than AEW’s live Saturday Night Dynamite episode on TNT.

As noted, FOX aired an encore presentation of Friday’s SmackDown episode this past Saturday at 8pm ET. The episode included a special look back at WWE Crown Jewel. This went head-to-head with AEW’s live Saturday Night Dynamite on TNT, which was their Orlando debut.

In an update, fast nationals from Nielsen reportedly show that the SmackDown replay drew a bigger audience than the live Dynamite, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. SmackDown reportedly drew 578,000 viewers on FOX, while Dynamite drew 515,000 viewers on TNT. The same numbers were reported by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.

We previously reported how the overnight numbers for the SmackDown replay had the first hour drawing 656,000 viewers, with the second hour drawing 499,000 viewers, for an average of 578,000 viewers.

The final numbers for both shows will be higher when the full ratings are released on Tuesday. The numbers for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX and Friday’s Rampage on TNT will be released later today.

Stay tuned for more.