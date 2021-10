WWE held a live event at the Don Haskins in El Paso, Texas tonight. In the main event, Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits.

Below are the full results:

U.S Championship Match

Damien Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal

Women’s Tag Team Match

Shotzi & Tegan Nox defeated Natalya & Tamina

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Randy Orton & Riddle (c) defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Finn Balor & The Street Profits



(h/t Sacnilk)