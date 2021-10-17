Thanks to Ron S. for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Friday’s show at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest retained over Jinder Mahal

* Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina Snuka

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retained over The New Day

* WWE Champion Big E retained over AJ Styles

* Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Sami Zayn

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal 4 Way

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits