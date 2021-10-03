WWE held a Supershow last night in San Juan, Puerto Rico. WWE US Champion Damian Priest retained his title against Sami Zayn in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal

* Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina Snuka

* Keith Lee defeated Drew Gulak

* Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Cesaro defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza defeated Mace and T-BAR

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* Damian Priest (c) defeated Sami Zayn (WWE US Championship)

