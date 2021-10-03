WWE held a Supershow last night in San Juan, Puerto Rico. WWE US Champion Damian Priest retained his title against Sami Zayn in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* Dominik Mysterio defeated Jinder Mahal
* Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina Snuka
* Keith Lee defeated Drew Gulak
* Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Cesaro defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza defeated Mace and T-BAR
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)
* Damian Priest (c) defeated Sami Zayn (WWE US Championship)
(h/t Wrestling Headlines)
Are @ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ your next Women’s Tag Team Champions?! #WWESanJuan pic.twitter.com/ljs8EE5qv7
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
“The game changer is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊!!” @RealKeithLee is a man on a mission! #WWESanJuan @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/mT5cLOWWZU
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
Name this dream team!! #WWESanJuan @FinnBalor @DMcIntyreWWE @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/S01bF2sO0w
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
The hottest new tag team in WWE @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe don’t care where they get drafted…they want to take over!! #WWESanJuan pic.twitter.com/ImORxwWfRR
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
Homecoming: Complete!! @ArcherOfInfamy successfully defends his #USTitle at #WWESanJuan!! 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/gerEZ2nAU8
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021