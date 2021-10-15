Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Final blue brand build for Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

* Sonya Deville makes her in-ring return against Naomi

* Brock Lesnar appears to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Street Profits

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in the non-title main event