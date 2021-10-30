Shotzi Blackheart turned heel on Friday’s SmackDown.

In her first appearance as a singles Superstar on the Blue Brand, Shotzi answered SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair’s challenge, after the Queen refused to give a title shot to Sasha Banks. The confrontation led to an impromptu match between Flair and Shotzi, which Flair won.

Following the match, an irate Shotzi blamed Banks for costing her the match, and proceeded to destroy The Boss.

WWE’s official Twitter account shared a clip of Shotzi slamming Banks head-first into her tank, along with the caption: “@ShotziWWE has LOST IT.”

Shotzi responded to the post:

No! I found it! 🖤

Meanwhile, Banks sounded excited at the prospect of a rivalry with Shotzi:

Let’s get Ballsy @ShotziWWE #ballsybitch ☄️☄️ 🤬

Shotzi and Tegan Nox were split up as a tag team during the WWE Draft earlier this month.

You can see clips of Shotzi attacking Banks on SmackDown below.