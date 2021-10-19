Mustafa Ali is set to donate his WWE Crown Jewel earnings to charity.

Ali will lock up with hometown star Mansoor at Thursday’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He took to Twitter today and announced that his earnings from the event will go to charity.

“Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity,” Ali wrote.

Ali previously announced in 2019 that his earnings from the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia were going to the “Charity: Water” organization. He worked the 51-man Battle Royal at that show, which was won by Mansoor.

Ali made another tweet this week, commenting on the first-time two Muslims will have a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view event this Thursday.

“though i wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two muslims will have a singles match on a wwe ppv. i’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up,” he wrote.

WWE has faced criticism in the past for their working relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with some Superstars choosing not to participate in the events.

Be sure to join us this Thursday at 11am ET for live Crown Jewel coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. You can see Ali’s tweets below:

Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2021