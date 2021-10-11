Carmella says the “hate and the threats” on social media are at an all-time high.

The new WWE RAW Superstar took to Twitter and Instagram today to post a no-makeup, non-filtered selfie photo. She commented on how bad the fan comments have gotten to be.

“To be completely honest, being on Instagram and Twitter recently has been hard. The hate and the threats are at an all time high, it’s quite disturbing actually. I usually just try to post and leave it alone, but it’s hard to NOT read the negativity sometimes. Y’all can be so cruel. Luckily, I know who I am. I’m not going to let you get to me,” she wrote.

You can read Carmella’s full post below, and see the photo she attached:

“It’s been a while since I’ve posted a no makeup, non-filtered selfie. Do I love getting dressed up and having my hair and makeup done? Yes! But a majority of my time is spent in sweats with no makeup on my face and my hair in a bun..that’s MY reality most of the time. So I need to do better with being real with you all on here. To be completely honest, being on Instagram and Twitter recently has been hard. The hate and the threats are at an all time high, it’s quite disturbing actually. I usually just try to post and leave it alone, but it’s hard to NOT read the negativity sometimes. Y’all can be so cruel. Luckily, I know who I am. I’m not going to let you get to me. I just wanted to post this as a friendly reminder not to believe everything you read and see on the internet. Do you, for you. [peace emoji]”