WWE Superstar Sheamus is set for his in-ring return this week, according to PWInsider.

The former WWE Champion will return to the ring for this week’s European tour.

As noted, Sheamus underwent nose surgery in September.

Sheamus had dealt with a busted nose since taking a stiff shot from Humberto Carrillo on May 31 and underwent surgery a few days later. He re-aggravated the injury during a match with Jeff Hardy on the September 20 episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the recent WWE draft, Sheamus was drafted to SmackDown.