Adam Pearce filed to trademark his nickname “Scrap Iron” for merchandising purposes on October 15. Pearce is currently the on-screen authority figure for RAW and SmackDown.

Before that, he spent time in the ring for promotions like NWA, ROH, and PWG from 1996 until his retirement in 2014. Pearce is a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and a PWG World Champion.

Although once advertised to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Kevin Owens taking his place) Pearce has yet to wrestle in WWE.

Below is the full for-use description: