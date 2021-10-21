Xavier Woods says today’s WWE King of the Ring tournament final against Finn Balor is the most important match of his life.

Woods has talked about wanting to be King of the Ring for years, and will now go against Balor in the finals at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia today. Woods took to Twitter and issued a pre-match statement.

“My entire career I’ve been told to tone it down, don’t be my FULL self. I’m too ridiculous, I don’t fit in. Just be like everyone else. Don’t think outside the box. Tonight, I have a chance to show all of those people they were wrong. This is the most important match of my life,” Woods wrote.

Crown Jewel will also feature Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega in the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament.

