AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced that the final Dynamite on TNT episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, December 29.

The first-ever Daily’s Place edition of Rampage will also be taped that night, to air as the New Year’s Eve show on Friday, December 31.

“In 2022 Dynamite will move to TBS & Rampage will stay on TNT. I think it’s very fitting that the final #AEWDynamite on TNT will take place December 29 Live at our longtime home @dailysplace in Jacksonville + we’ll film the first ever @dailysplace #AEWRampage to air on NYE Dec 31!,” Khan wrote.

AEW Dynamite will begin airing on TBS with the Wednesday, January 5 episode. AEW also announced today that their TBS era will begin with a live show on January 5 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The January 7 edition of Rampage will also be taped that night. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at noon ET, and will begin at $29 plus fees.

AEW also announced their first events at two of the biggest markets in Flair Country today.

They will debut at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with a live Dynamite taping on Wednesday, December 22. The December 24 edition of Rampage will also be taped that night. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET, starting at $29 plus fees. AEW will then debut in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, January 12 with a live Dynamite taping from the PNC Arena. This will be the second Dynamite on TBS episode. The January 14 edition of Rampage will also be taped that night. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 19 at 12 noon ET.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the related tweets, along with the updated AEW schedule:

* November 10: Dynamite live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN

* November 12: Rampage live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

* November 13: Full Gear pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

* November 17: Dynamite live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

* November 24: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

* December 1: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA

* December 8: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY

* December 15: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX

* December 22: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC

* January 5: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

* January 12: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

* April 13: Dynamite live and Rampage taping from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA

In 2022 Dynamite will move to TBS & Rampage will stay on TNT. I think it’s very fitting that the final #AEWDynamite on TNT will take place December 29 Live at our longtime home @dailysplace in Jacksonville + we’ll film the first ever @dailysplace #AEWRampage to air on NYE Dec 31! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 8, 2021

#AEW's TBS Era Begins in The Tri-State Area!

Be there for history!#AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Newark, NJ | @PruCenter

Tickets start at $29+fees (Make great holiday gifts)

On sale THIS FRI (11/12) 12pm ET at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/CXNmD1o4RN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2021

JUST ANNOUNCED: AEW is coming to #PruCenter on January 5! Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 at 12pm pic.twitter.com/LgMSW9nFO5 — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) November 8, 2021

AEW's GREENSBORO, NC DEBUT

-Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

–@Gbocoliseum

-Tickets start at $29+fees

-On sale THIS FRI (11/12) 10am ET at https://t.co/qUXtFMaWKJ pic.twitter.com/mzjZiEdPJU — Greensboro Coliseum Complex (@Gbocoliseum) November 8, 2021