Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– Tony Schiavone welcomes us to Dark: Elevation with Paul Wight and Mark Henry from Indianapolis, IN as we go straight away to our first match of the night.

Gunn Club (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Nasty Russ, T-Money and Shawn Cooke

Billy starts off with a quick slap and then a strong right hand on Cooke. Austin tags in and mocks Cooke for getting punched by his dad. Cooke hits a jawbreaker and tags in Russ who gets sent to the corner. Austin elevates off the corner, leaps around Russ and sends him down head first. Colten tags in and hits a strong right hand and brags about how Gunn Club are undefeated. Russ fights out of Gunn Club’s corner and tags in T-Money. T-Money comes i slugging, but Austin and Colten team up and to send him down. Cooke runs in and is sent out as well as Russ. Billy tags in and gets the crowd going. He tells T-Money to “suck this” and hits a Famasser for the win.

.@RealBillyGunn with a big double leg drop secures the 20th #GunnClub trios action win (20-0) tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in NOW: https://t.co/8aubYITOkQ pic.twitter.com/7NJjj7loVG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2021

Winner: Gunn Club via pinfall

Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura (w/ Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil, Mei Suruga) vs. Riho, Skye Blue & Ryo Mizunami

Sakura and Riho start off this trios match as Sakura gets going early. Sakura throws Riho by her hair. Riho handsprings off the corner and hits a dropkick. Blue tags in as Riho hits a bulldog, and Blue hits a sliding dropkick. Blue hits a corner heel kick and tags in Riho who hits a rising knee strike and Mizunami hits a lariat. Mizunami and Blue hold onto Mizunami while Riho poses on top of her. Rose isn’t having it, but Riho forces her momentum outside. Riho goes up top and hits a crossbody on the outside!

Rose sent back in as Riho goes back up top. Guerrero distracts Riho allowing Rose to slam Riho down. Sakura pins for a two count. Sakura applies a Romero Special and rolls through and drops her down. Sakura hits a double underhook backbreaker. Sakura pumps the band as she looks for a corner crossbody and gets it and poses with The Killer Queens. Bunny tags in and keeps up the pressure on Riho as Riho tries to fight her way to her corner. Riho with a schoolgirl for a two count.

Riho hits an enzuigiri and tags in Mizunami who hits a shoulder tackle and takes out Sakura. Rose holds onto Mizunami, but Bunny takes out Rose, and Mizunami hits a spear. Mizunami hits her machine gun chops in the corner. Bunny sent to the corner, and Mizunami hits a lariat for a two count. Blue blind tags in as Bunny sends Down The Rabbit Hole. Bunny sent to the middle rope as Riho hits an area code shot. Sakura drops Riho. Rose blind tagged in and goes out Blue. Blue counters and goes up top and tries a hurricanrana, but Rose counters into a Beast Bomb for the win.

Winners: Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura via pinfall

HFO (The Blade, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan Angels)