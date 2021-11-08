Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams

* Riho vs. Tootie Lynn

* Matt Hardy vs. Dean Alexander

* Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami & Ruby Soho

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The Acclaimed and 2point0