* Tay Conti vs. Miranda Gordy

* Wardlow vs. Ryan Mantell

* Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Davey Vega, Cody Lane and Camaro Jackson

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. 2point0

* Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Koko Lane & Luke Langley

* Nyla Rose vs. Tootie Lynn

* Too Fast, Too Fuego (Fuego del Sol and Fuego 2) vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Dante Martin vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter and Rebel

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Warhorse

* Gunn Club vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana)

* Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall

* Riho vs. Heidi Howitzer

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels and 10)

* Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and The Blade