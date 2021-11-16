Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

– Excalibur and Taz welcome us to AEW Dark from Minneapolis, MN. Taz is excited for Powerhouse Hobbs tonight as they take it to our first match of the night.

Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook)