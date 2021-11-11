AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced during today’s Full Gear media call that Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas next year.

Khan did not confirm a venue or a date for Double Or Nothing 2022, but we will keep you updated.

AEW originally wanted to hold the casino-themed Double Or Nothing event in Vegas each year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to run their home base of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for the past two years. Now they are headed back to Sin City for one of their biggest events of the year.

Khan also noted that AEW plans to run the West Coast in 2022 now that they have caught up on making good for the shows that were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Khan has previously talked about wanting to debut in California, and stated this past August that he hoped to hold Double Or Nothing 2022 in Vegas, and if that happened, then they would try and schedule their California debut around the same time. Now that Double Or Nothing 2022 is official for Vegas, it looks like the California debut could finally happen.

The inaugural Double Or Nothing event was held on May 25, 2019 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by Chris Jericho vs. current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, for the right to compete to be crowned the first-ever champion at All Out. The 2020 Double Or Nothing event was held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on May 23, headlined by The Elite and Matt Hardy vs. The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match, while this year’s event was also held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on May 30, headlined by Stadium Stampede II with The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle.

Stay tuned for more from the Khan media call.