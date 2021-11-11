Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the go-home show from this weekend’s Full Gear PPV (how to watch). Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero (with Orange Cassidy)

Back in May, Best Friends helped make the save for Romero. Earlier tonight on social media it was announced Best Friends are officially in the NJPW stable, CHAOS.