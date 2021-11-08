AEW’s debut in New Orleans, Louisiana has been re-scheduled once again.

AEW announced today that their Dynamite taping scheduled for January 12, 2022 at the UNO Lake Front Arena in New Orleans has been re-scheduled to April 13, 2022.

AEW cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for the change.

“Fans who have already purchased tickets to the New Orleans show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on April 13, 2022, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. AEW thanks fans for their on-going patience. We look forward to seeing you in New Orleans!,” the company noted in today’s press release.

The AEW NOLA debut was originally scheduled for May 2020 and then December 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more.