Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semis continue with Jon Moxley facing Orange Cassidy. The winner of that match takes on Bryan Danielson in the finals at Full Gear on November 13.

The AEW TBS Title Tournament is also featured tonight when Anna Jay goes against Jamie Hayter. Whoever wins meets Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament First Round Match)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match)

* FTR Open Challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles