The betting odds are out for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear PPV and a title could potentially changing hands, according to BetOnline.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently the underdog (+400) against the challenger, Adam Page (-700). Omega has held the title for 342 days. Returning as the “joker,” Page obtained his title shot last month by winning the Casino Ladder Match, which also featured PAC, Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, and Andrade El Idolo.

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers are both expected to retain.

The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals are also happening at Full Gear with Bryan Danielson (-300) getting the nod over Miro (+200).

You can check out the rest of the odds below for Full Gear:

AEW World Championship

Adam Page -700 (1/7)

Kenny Omega (c) +400 (4/1)

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker D.M.D. (c) -1000 (1/1)

Tay Conti +525 (21/4)

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final

Bryan Danielson -300 (1/3)

Miro +200 (2/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lucha Brothers (c) -450 (2/9)

FTR +275 (11/4)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

CM Punk -1000 (1/10)

Eddie Kingston +525 (21/4)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

MJF -200 (1/2)

Darby Allin +150 (3/2)

Superkliq vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage (Falls Count Anywhere)

Superkliq -200 (1/2)

Jurassic Express & Christian Cage +150 (3/2)

The Inner Circle vs. Men Of The Year & ATT (Minneapolis Street Fight)

The Inner Circle -250 (2/5)

Men Of The Year & American Top Team +170 (17/10)