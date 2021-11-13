AEW Full Gear takes place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage beginning at 7:30 for The Buy In pre-show. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.

The event streams on Bleacher Report, traditional PPV, and FITE (outside of the U.S.).

Wrestling Inc. will also have a Full Gear Watch Along on our Twitch channel! The WINC Podcast will follow once the PPV has ended on all of our social media channels.

The PPV features Hangman Page getting his title opportunity against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Omega has held the title for 346 days. The Women’s World Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line. Also receive plenty of buzz heading into the show, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will finally meet in the ring to settle their differences.

Below is the final AEW Full Gear card:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Falls Count Anywhere

Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Cody Rhodes and PAC vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

The Buy In

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida