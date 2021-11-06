Remember, remember the 5th of November! Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday at 10 pm EST on TNT. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Rampage:

TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, I’m booking one of the top singles wrestlers in @AEW vs. one of the top tag team wrestlers in #AEW + I must admit I may take some personal satisfaction from this. Am I a horrible boss Anthony? Or are you going to get your f’n head kicked in TONIGHT on TNT? https://t.co/li1kHGkxYe pic.twitter.com/M3a7jzlxc3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 5, 2021

Commentators Excalibur, Taz & FTW Champion Ricky Starks welcome fans to a Rampage! We kick things off with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson in action!

Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens (w/Max Caster)

Max Caster came out with a great diss for John Laurinaitis after yesterday’s releases in WWE.

Anthony Bowens holds an early-up start with an arm drag. Bryan Danielson hammers down on Bowens’ wrist. He was looking for a hammerlock, but Bowens shut it down. Bowens throws Danielson back down on the mat with a heavy shoulder tackle. Danielson fires back with a high kick to the spine. Bowens escapes the corner and plants a few thunderous chops. Danielson and Bowens tangle to the mat with The American Dragon locking in a cross-arm breaker. They take their fight to the outside, where Bowens drives Danielson face-first onto the apron. Max Caster also involves himself with a big clothesline before the 90-second break.

Bowens maintained control of Danielson throughout the commercial break. Danielson positions Bowens for the repeated shoot kicks. Bowens slumps over and gets hooked with a pin. Bowens fights free at two. Danielson whips up one high kick in the corner but gets caught in The Arrival (twisting DDT). Danielson flings Bowens on top of Caster, then flies down on them with a high crossbody! Danielson executes a missile dropkick off the top and clutches Bowens in the LeBell Lock. Bowens immediately taps out. The American Dragon gains the submission victory!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Backstage: Tony Schiavone speaks with Andrade El Idolo, MJF and the AAA World Tag Team Champions, FTR. It looks like their partnership is growing each week. FTR calls out Death Triangle before they face the Lucha Brothers next Saturday at Full Gear.