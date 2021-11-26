Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Black Friday episode will air on TNT from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 10 pm ET! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* Black Friday Deal Match: AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Riho

If Riho wins, she’ll receive a future title shot.

* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish

* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia