Tonight’s AEW Rampage will air live on TNT from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 10 pm ET! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:
* Adam Cole vs. John Silver
* Final Opening-Round Match of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet
* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston stand face-to-face
