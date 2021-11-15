Friday’s live Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 515,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14.02% from last week’s live Rampage, which drew 599,000 viewers. This is up 7.29% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday, which was 480,000 viewers.

Friday’s live Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 9.09% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.20 rating represents 263,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 10.23% from the 293,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #13 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #5 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #63 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #59 ranking.

Friday’s live Rampage on TNT drew the lowest viewership of any live episode, and the second-lowest viewership overall for Rampage, including taped and live episodes. The episode also drew the second-lowest 18-49 key demo rating in the history of the show, behind the October 8 show, which drew a 0.17 key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was down 3.85% from the previous week, while the key demo rating down down 12% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Bulls and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.68 key demo rating, drawing 1.983 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.200 million viewers, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.103 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 rating in the key demographic. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating, drawing 2.104 million viewers.

Friday’s Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Full Gear, Ariya Daivari’s debut vs. Dante Martin, Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett, plus the main event, which was Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: