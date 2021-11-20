Former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced he’ll be grappling against Jake Hager.

The two will meet on December 9 in New Jersey for Fury Grappling.

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling!” Jones wrote. “December 9, I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE Superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack Swagger.”

Of course, Jack Swagger was Hager’s name while he was in WWE from 2006 until 2017. Fans quickly corrected Jon Jones’ error.

“Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet,” Jones wrote back.

Jake Hager is currently signed to Bellator and has a 3-0 (1 NC) record. His most recent MMA appearance was a split decision win over Brandon Calton on October 29, 2020.

In regards to AEW, Jake Hager was on Full Gear where Inner Circle defeated Men of the Year, Dan Lambert, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior Dos Santos in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

