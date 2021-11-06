Max Caster took a dig at John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of of talent relations, on this week’s AEW Rampage.

Ahead of his tag partner Anthony Bowens’ match against Bryan Danielson, Caster referenced WWE releasing 18 Superstars on Thursday.

“I’m gonna put you in poverty dawg, because I end careers quicker than your father in law,” Caster told Danielson in his rap.

Danielson is the step-son-in-law of Laurinaitis, who is married to the mother of the Bella twins.

As we’ve noted, Laurinaitis reportedly sent out two different company-wide emails to announce the releases of 18 Superstars. He caught some flak on social media for misspelling Oney Lorcan’s name.

A video clip of Caster referencing Laurinaitis can be seen below.