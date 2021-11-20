AEW’s The Butcher (Andy Williams) is reportedly injured.

This week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw The Butcher and The Blade team up for a loss to Orange Cassidy and NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii. The Butcher reportedly suffered a torn bicep in that match, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live.

There is no word on yet on how long The Butcher will be out of action, or the severity of the injury, but we will keep you updated. The typical timeframe for a torn biceps is at least 3-4 months.

The Butcher previously suffered a hand injury during the loss to then-TNT Champion Darby Allin at AEW’s “The House Always Wins” event on April 9. He worked the following AEW Dark taping after that injury, but was out of action until the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

The Butcher has been on tour with his band, Every Time I Die, as of late, but reportedly took the night off to wrestle the tag team match on Dynamite. There is no word on how the injury will impact the schedule for his band.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a clip of The Butcher icing his arm while at catering this week: