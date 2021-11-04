Miro defeated Orange Cassidy on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to move to the finals at Full Gear on November 13. There he will meet Bryan Danielson for a chance at a future title shot for the AEW World Championship.

Near the end of the match, Miro caught Cassidy with a kick to the face and forced a tap out with his submission, game over.

Danielson was on commentary for the match and made his way to the ring to face-off with Miro. He looked for a handshake, but Miro slowly backed away from him.

As noted, Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to be in tonight’s semifinal match, but has entered an alcohol treatment program.

The PPV takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Below is the updated card:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Darby Allin vs. MJF

