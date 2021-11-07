Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recently made an appearance on Monte & The Pharaoh. During the show, a fan asked Johnson if he had the choice of going to Impact Wrestling or AEW, would he.

“No, just too old,” Johnson admitted. “My bones couldn’t take it.”

Johnson was active in WWE during the mid-’90s. He later went to WCW in late ’99, and he recalled his reaction to Owen Hart’s tragic passing at Over the Edge. He also discussed what he would have done in regards to WWE’s decision to continue the show.

“That hurt me bad. I didn’t expect that, not from one of the top ring technicians, then I found out he fell from the roof,” Johnson said. “Extremely surprised the show went on. I think I would have said something, but I can’t lie to you, if that’s what the boss wanted was continue to show, then that’s what you have to do. I can’t lie to you and say, ‘I would have sat there and fought back.'”

Hart is well renowned prankster in the wrestling world. Johnson recalled an iconic prank that Hart and Davey Boy Smith pulled on him before WrestleMania.

“I was his hahas. He used to play hahas on me all the time,” Johnson recalled. “He used to get me good. One time, we were going to WrestleMania 13, I believe. They’re getting ready to do what they have to do, and my phone rings and it’s the Jay Leno Show. And so, I’m like, oh, that’s cool, and so he tells me, ‘Hey, this is Jay Leno. We’re going to see you at the studio tomorrow.’ I’m happy, I’m just excited. I get all dressed up, and I went and brought a new suit. I walk outside, and Owen and Davey Boy were outside.

“And I’m like, why are they here? What are they waiting for? And I’m sitting there like an idiot dressed up right, getting ready to walk out. Bret walks out and starts laughing, telling me Owen played a haha on you. Owen did that. There ain’t no Jay Leno Show, and they’re laughing. They’re in the bushes they laughed so hard. They didn’t do anything but run.”

