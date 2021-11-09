AJ Styles made his return to action on last night’s WWE RAW.

Styles had been out of action since he and Omos lost to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21. It had been reported that Styles was out of action due to a non-injury medical issue.

WWE did not explain Styles’ absence, but they did tout his return on social media.

Last night’s RAW saw Styles, Omos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode team up for a loss to Orton, Riddle and The Street Profits.

Styles has been a trending topic on social media due to his return, but also due to fans discussing how he wasn’t a member of the Survivor Series Team RAW that was announced this past weekend. It remains to be seen if there will be a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match for the tag team division.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for AJ and Omos next, but last night’s RAW saw tension between them and The Dirty Dawgs. AJ and Omos have feuded with Orton and Riddle for most of the summer.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few related shots from RAW: