Beyond Wrestling announced this evening that Alex Shelley will be defending the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship against AEW star Ruby Soho at its “Fete Fever” show on December 5.

BREAKING: Alex Shelley defends the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship against Ruby Soho at Fete Forever on Sunday, 12/5 at Fete Music in Providence, RI!

Past Independent Wrestling champions include AEW stars Kris Statlander, Lee Moriarty, and Orange Cassidy. Jonathan Gresham was the first champion. His reign lasted for 126 days.

Shelley has held the title since defeating Wheeler Yuta at Beyond Wrestling’s event “Untitled” on October 8.

Other matches announced so far for “Fete Forever” include Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK), Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Makowski, and Dan Barry vs. DUTCH.

“Fete Forever” will be at the Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.