Known as “King Kong Mosca” and “The Might Hercules,” Angelo Mosca passed away today at the age of 84.

Mosca’s wife, Helen, announced his passing on her Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”

Mosca was born in Waltham, Massachusetts and spent time in the Canadian Football League from 1959 through 1972. He then transition to a successful pro wrestling career, where he played a heel for most of his career and used the sleeper as his finisher.

He worked for numerous promotions including Maple Leaf Wrestling, Championship Wrestling (Florida), and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling. Mosca spent time in WWF (WWE) in the early to mid 80s, where he also did some announcing, as well. He debuted in 1969 and retired in 1984.

