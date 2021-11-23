Another fan was ejected from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY after this week’s RAW went off the air.

As seen in the photo below, the fan in question presumably talked smack to the Superstars in the ring, which led to his ejection. According to Alex McCarthy of talkSport, Montez Ford waved off the fan but MVP and Sami Zayn weren’t having any of it. McCarty reported that it wasn’t clear what the fan yelled out.

The incident occurred during a 7-on-7 lumberjack dark match featuring Superstars from both brands. The likes of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Happy Corbin, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre were also a part of the match.

As reported earlier, a fan was escorted out of the building for attacking Seth Rollins. WWE issued the following statement regarding the incident:

WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the 24-year-old fan has been taken into custody by NYPD. Charges are pending.

More weirdness from the crowd as the guy in blue gets ejected. No idea what was said, but Montez Ford waved him off with both MVP and Sami Zayn getting animated. pic.twitter.com/t3slCIs4ul — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

7-on-7 lumberjack match for the #WWERaw dark match. Jeff Hardy was like 2 minutes late out to make the babyface save and Randy Orton met him half way up the ramp like ‘where the hell were you?!’ 😂 Big pop. pic.twitter.com/FugU6Af4Bu — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021