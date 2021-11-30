Austin Theory posted a Star Wars image on social media that likely relates to his current storyline with Vince McMahon.

The photo shows Emporer Palpatine (aka Darth Sidious) with his protege, Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader). No other context was given, but an appropriate comparison to himself and Vince on last night’s WWE RAW.

As noted, the McMahon-Theory angle began last week after Theory revealed he was the one who stole Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg from Mr. McMahon’s desk. He did so because Austin Theory wanted to take a selfie with it at the WWE Survivor Series PPV.

Instead of punishing Theory, McMahon liked what he saw in the up-and-coming WWE Superstar. He then booked him in a title match against WWE Champion Big E. That match headlined last week’s RAW and saw Big E retain.

The egg was from The Rock’s film, Red Notice, in which WWE received a reported “nice payday” for involving it in a storyline. Originally, WWE pitched for it to be tied to the WWE 24/7 Title, but either people associated with The Rock and/or the movie reportedly wanted something bigger.

The storyline continued on last night’s show with multiple segments between the two. Vince McMahon tried to teach Theory about what makes for a good surprise. McMahon ended up slapping the WWE Superstar near the end of the night. “You have a lot to learn,” Vince concluded.

There is no word on where the McMahon-Theory storyline is headed after this, or if it will continue on next week’s RAW.