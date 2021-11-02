This week it was reported that AEW’s first TNT supercard special is scheduled for early January. Battle of The Belts is reportedly the planned name for the event and was trademarked by AEW last January.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the supercard event is expected to be around an hour long. These TNT specials are inspired by the old Clash of the Champions events, which were typically an hour and a half long.

Meltzer also noted that these specials were originally planned to be longer. The idea behind these specials was for PPV-level cards to be on television. Back when these specials were announced in May, it was reported that TNT would be working with Tony Khan on them.

Currently, nothing has been set in stone.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for details on these AEW – TNT quarterly specials when they come.