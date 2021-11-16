There is reportedly still talk that the WWE NXT 2.0 brand may switch to a TV-14 content rating.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that when the NXT 2.0 concept was an idea being discussed, there was talk that the rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14, but that still has not happened yet.

Word now is that the move to TV-14 is still very much on the table, and the USA Network is not opposed to the change. It remains to be seen if and when WWE will make the change, but it is on the table.

