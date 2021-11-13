WWE legend Batista is set to star in a new buddy cop film alongside Jason Momoa, according to Deadline.

The report noted that MGM is close to winning an auction for the untitled comedy action film, which was pitched by Momoa and Batista “all over town” this past week. Jonathan Tropper will be writing the movie. The connection between Tropper and the two action movie stars comes from See, the Apple TV+ drama series that stars the duo.

According to the report, the pitch calls for Batista and Momoa to play brothers “in a Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy likely to shoot in Hawaii.” The pitch came from an original idea from Momoa, Bautista and Tropper.

Back in August, Batista planted the seeds for the idea via Twitter.

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go…Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.

Momoa reinforced the idea just a few days later during an appearance days on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The untitled project will reportedly start filming in 2023. Batista already has another Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune sequel in tap.