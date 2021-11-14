WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about her thoughts on if WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes. Lynch also discussed her original idea for dropping the WWE RAW Women’s Title after announcing her pregnancy in 2020.

“When I found out I was pregnant, we were trying to figure out what would be the best way [to lose the title]” Lynch recalled. “I thought maybe a tournament for the title. A tournament for the number one contendership. And then at the end, when it comes down to the last two people, just before they have their match, announce that ‘Hey, by the way, it’s not for the number one contendership, it’s for the title.’ Have that be a very real moment.

“At the time, it was just before Money in the Bank and so, in collaborating with Paul Heyman, he’s like, ‘Well, we’re just going to have Money in the Bank be for the title, but they won’t know until the day after when you announce it.’ So, that’s what we did.”

At this year’s Survivor Series, Lynch is set to face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte. In regards to the traditional Survivor Series Match, Lynch was asked if higher stakes were needed. Lynch admitted that brand supremacy was kind of an “outdated” notion.

“Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about Survivor Series giving something more to the winners. “I don’t know if — yeah, the old brand supremacy is a little outdated, I don’t know. At the same time, we’re all competitors. So, you always want to be the best. Whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle.

“You always want to be the best, whether it’s the winner gets a frickin’ banana. It’s like, ‘Well, I want that frickin’ banana. I wanna prove that I deserve that banana.’ You always want to be the best. Whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you are a competitive human, which we all are. You don’t get to WWE if you’re not competitive.”

You can check out Becky Lynch’s full interview in the video below.

