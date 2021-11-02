Following her victory over Bianca Belair in the opening match of this week’s RAW, Becky Lynch engaged in a quick conversation with a fan at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

As seen in the video below, a fan in the front row yelled out, “Your baby’s so cute!” while an exhausted Lynch got back on her feet. The RAW Women’s Champion could be heard replying, “I know! She came from me!”

Big Time Becks responded to the video after RAW went off the air:

I only speak truths.

As noted earlier, Lynch was interviewed on RAW Talk about Liv Morgan emerging as her next challenger.

“Liv… you know, she’s a kid with a whole bunch of potential, but this ‘Watch me, watch me’… I’ve been watching, we’ve all been watching, and we’re waiting,” Lynch said of Morgan. “We’re waiting, we’re just waiting.”

