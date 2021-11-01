Scores of fans dressed up as RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for Halloween over the weekend. While some women cosplayed as “The Irish Lass Kicker” and “The Man” personas of Lynch, others did their best impression of the “Big Time Becks” character. One particular fan also did a cosplay of all three characters.

On Sunday, Lynch seemingly broke character by stating how “humbled and honored” she was at the sight of fans paying homage to her. Lynch tweeted:

On another note, I have seen the many of you that have dressed up as Becky Lynch this year and I am humbled and honored. You all look fantastic. Happy Halloween and may your bags be filled with full sized candy bars.

As noted earlier, Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair on tonight’s RAW.

You can see Lynch’s tweet below, along with a few photos of fans dressing up as the RAW Superstar.

You can be a fan or you can be The Man@BeckyLynchWWE #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/5CQ7sVC4MN — Eden met Becky again!! (@LeafsNation619) October 31, 2021