In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix admitted that NXT’s transition from the old Black and Gold brand to NXT 2.0 has kept on her toes.

“Well it made us have to be on our toes so much more,” Phoenix admitted. “We have a whole bunch of new talent that came in, kind of all at the same time, and our jobs is to tell stories to bring forward everybody’s positives and to help connect the dots where everybody still has room to grow.

“So we’re trying to get to know everybody as fast as possible and also while they are learning their characters, they’re going straight into the deep fryer {laughs} and we’re doing our best to try and make sure that with limited amount of TV time that you really get to know these characters and you know what they’re doing and what there personalities are and what their motivations are.”

Phoenix believes it is the job of NXT 2.0 personnel to prepare Superstars for the main roster.

“Because our job now and our motivation is to create characters that can go to Raw or Smackdown,” Phoenix stressed. “We want these guys and girls to be prepared, we want everybody to kinda have a great start so that when they hit the ground running on Raw and Smackdown they are bound for superstardom.”

As reported earlier, Phoenix recently released her first-ever EP titled Stone Rose & Bone.

You can watch Beth Phoenix’s full interview below.