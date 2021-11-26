The next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be determined with a Battle Royal.

We’ve noted how WWE has teased that a new challenger for Reigns will be revealed during tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX. They have now announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for tonight’s show, with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to The Head of The Table.

There’s no word yet on the participants for tonight’s Black Friday Battle Royal, or when they will get their title shot from Reigns, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC:

* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

* Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Black Friday Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm has been teased but not confirmed

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.