– WWE Executive Bruce Prichard recently briefly discussed Triple H’s recovery on an episode of his podcast, Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard. Prichard noted that The Game is feeling better.

“He is feeling better, he’s coming along good,” Prichard said. “He’s moving along man, more power to him!”

WWE revealed in September that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery after suffering a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE noted that Triple H is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H released a statement weeks later noting that he was doing well in his recovery.

