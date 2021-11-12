On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the Director of both RAW and SmackDown spoke about the commentary booth and why he believes a two-man team is the best option. RAW currently runs a three-man booth with Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith while SmackDown has just Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Prichard mentioned why he’s not a fan of three or more people on commentary as well as arguing between commentators.

“It sucks,” Prichard said about the infighting with commentators. “Realistically a two-man booth is the best in pretty much anything from football, wrestling, baseball. It’s hard to distinguish when you get beyond two guys that have any kind of chemistry at all, you get comfortable with and they can tell stories without you stepping on each other. You add a third man in the booth much less, oh god. I mean a three man booth is difficult and I don’t think it’s the greatest thing in the world. Any more than that it just waters everything down and makes it difficult for anybody to get a word in edgewise.”

After retiring from wrestling in the ring, JBL took on the role of being a commentator for WWE and called several marquee matches. The WWE Hall of Famer was known as very controversial and combative during his time behind the desk.

Bruce Prichard spoke about JBL doing commentary and revealed how much of his comments were himself or Vince McMahon. The Director of RAW and SmackDown said JBL did his job and was meant to “stir s--t” while doing WWE commentary.

“I’d say it’s probably 70-30 JBL,” Prichard said. “Look, that’s John’s job to be a controversial mouthpiece at the desk. That’s what he did. He was controversial, he was meant to stir s--t up so that was his job, that was his character and that’s what he did.”

