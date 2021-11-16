On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE Executive spoke about his time working with John Cena during the premiere of The Marine. Prichard revealed that he was put in charge of the premiere by Vince McMahon, and explained what the conversation was like.

“I got called into this deal roughly 3 days before the premiere and I’ll never forget the call,” Bruce Prichard said. “Vince calls me, I was at home in Texas and he says, ‘Hey, we’re doing this premiere for The Marine after RAW but everybody has to be on planes… I don’t have any confidence in anybody running this premiere. I need an a-----e, I need you to pick this up and do it.’

“I could tell I was on speakerphone. He had the entire people that had been working on this for six weeks, eight weeks all in the room and he calls me in the middle of their meeting to say he has no confidence in any of this, and he needs an a-----e and congratulations, pal, you’re my a-----e. I said yes, sir. I do a-----e well, and I kind of took over from there.”

Having worked with the WWE for many years, Prichard detailed the only time he had ever missed a flight during his time with the company. The 58-year-old mentioned how the story involved John Cena getting him so drunk that he woke up at 3:45 the next day and missed his first flight.

“We were celebrating, and of course we got back to the bar in the Mariott in San Diego and Cena kept the bar open for us, and so we’re celebrating, having a good time, and they’re doing shots,” Bruce Prichard said. “[Conrad], you know me, I don’t do shots. John’s like, ‘Bruce, it’s my first movie, it could be my last movie, do a shot with me,’ so I did the Ric Flair and I tossed the shot and he caught me. He’s like ‘I’ve never been so insulted…’ and it was a Dirty Sanchez, which is tequila and some other crap. Tequila does not sit well with me, there’s something about it, man, that can make you get metaphysically crazy drunk, and I did it with him. Then we sat together and we did every shot making sure that the other one was drinking everything that they had in it.

“Long and short of it is I woke up in my bed, tucked in. When I say tucked in, I was put in my bed in my suit, shoes still on, tie still on, in my suit, and the covers tucked into the bed. So that when I started to come to and started to get up, it’s like everything’s tied down. Not tied down, but tucked into the bed and sheets. Cena had apparently got me back to the room, put me in bed, tucked me in, took my briefcase, and put what he thought was my phone on my briefcase, and I guess went and tucked in everybody else he needed to tuck in. When I woke up, it was 3:45 in the afternoon the next day. It is the one and only time I had ever missed a flight, especially going home by waking up late or doing something stupid like that. So my entire career, I had never missed a flight and that was the one and only time that I actually missed the flight for not being able to get to the flight. I know that I had wake-up calls and alarms and all that s**t set.”

