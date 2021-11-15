AEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno for the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite.

Full Gear saw Danielson defeat Miro to win the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament, becoming the new #1 contender to “Hangman” Adam Page, who won the strap from Kenny Omega in the main event. AEW noted that Danielson will be looking to continue his undefeated streak and potentially get in Hangman’s head with the Uno match.

The post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will take place from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. Below is the updated line-up:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

* Jay Lethal debuts vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara with the title on the line

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii

* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin