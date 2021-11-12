Former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews, recently spoke with Forbes. Matthews was released by WWE in June during one of the mass releases from this year. Unfortunately, that were another round of mass releases recently and the former Cruiserweight Champion weighed in.

“It’s tough, it sucks that people lose their livelihood,” said Matthews.“But everyone gets fired eventually. Austin was fired, Hogan was fired, everyone gets fired eventually. Obviously, we want long-lasting careers and to set ourselves up. You look at the board and they’ve hoarded everyone and then they’re throwing everyone out at once. So that sucks, but everyone is going to get fired one day.

“But, at the same time, it’s happened to me and it was like a weight off my shoulders. I’m excited for the future and I can finally do stuff that I wanna do,” he stated. “I haven’t been to Australia in three years because I couldn’t get time off. It shouldn’t be that way. It shouldn’t be that way at all. Not like I’m against it, I wanted to work. But it should also be a thing where I can go home to visit my family. I’ve probably been home, in the last eight years, for 30 days.”

where he reflected on WWE’s lack of long-term storytelling. Using movies as an example of how the company doesn’t let things breathe.

“Let’s use an action movie for an example,” Matthews said.“It’s not explosions and bombs going off and guns getting shot the entire two-and-a-half hours. You have to have dips in it. And I feel like that was their thing is they never wanted to have dips and those slow points to let it kind of sit and let people digest. It was constantly ‘move, move, move, move.’ If I gave you a rundown of my stories and gave you the dot-points, you’d be like, ‘that happened? That’s awesome, it sounds good.’ But when there are weeks and weeks and a lot of disconnects, the story doesn’t get put together how we actually viewed it.

“I just feel like they don’t let stuff sit there and move progressively,” Matthews continued. “It either sits in the same spot and it’s on repeat, and we get over it and we get bored with the situation or there is no sitting there. It’s like, ‘we’re going to do this,’ and when you think it’s about to get to the big explosion, it [doesn’t]. It’s like, in a movie reference, if we start off with a big bang at the start and the bad guy dies halfway through the movie.”