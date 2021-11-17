After losing to Cameron Grimes in their poker showdown on Tuesday’s WWE NXT, an irate Duke Hudson powerbombed Grimes through a poker table. This was followed by Hudson chopping off some of Grimes’ beard and hair.

The cutting of Grimes’ hair and beard could potentially lead to a gimmick change for The Richest Man in NXT. As reported last month, Vince McMahon himself wanted to make changes “to the presentation” of Grimes’ character. The report had noted that Grimes was set to receive a makeover on the NXT brand.

Grimes defeated Hudson in a game of No Limit Texas Holdem. Towards the end of the game, Grimes taunted his opponent by calling into question the size of Hudson’s balls, which led to Hudson folding his hand.

It appears the Grimes vs. Hudson rivalry could lead to a match at the upcoming NXT WarGames special event.